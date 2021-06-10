By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police say a 6-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the chest in Homewood.

Pittsburgh Police are on the 7100 block of Frankstown Avenue for a reported shooting. More Updates To Follow. pic.twitter.com/d7M2a2KNFt

Police responded to the 7100 block of Frankstown Avenue Thursday evening.
Officers got a ShotSpotter alert for Lawndale Street and then got a call for a child shot on Frankstown Avenue and North Homewood Avenue.
Police arrived to find a child in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest.
She was taken to Children's Hospital in critical condition.
