Homewood, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police say a 6-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the chest in Homewood.

Police responded to the 7100 block of Frankstown Avenue Thursday evening.

Officers got a ShotSpotter alert for Lawndale Street and then got a call for a child shot on Frankstown Avenue and North Homewood Avenue.

Police arrived to find a child in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest.

(Photo: KDKA’s Jessica Guay)

She was taken to Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.