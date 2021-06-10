By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith underwent successful core muscle surgery, the team announced Thursday.
Earlier today, Casey DeSmith had a successful bilateral core muscle injury repair.
The expected recovery time is 6-8 weeks.
Earlier today, Casey DeSmith had a successful bilateral core muscle injury repair.

The expected recovery time is 6-8 weeks.

Full details: https://t.co/NDYfhCwg5f pic.twitter.com/jJYhDXHkEf
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 10, 2021
The team said Smith went under the knife to repair a bilateral core muscle injury. The expected recovery time is six to eight weeks, according to the team.
DeSmith missed the final two games of the regular season and the team's first-round series loss to the Islanders due to the injury.
Teammate Evgeni Malkin also recently underwent successful surgery on his right knee.