By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Animal Care and Control employee is accused of severely injuring a dog.
Police say James Genco is facing multiple charges, including a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals.
According to police, Genco and another Animal Care and Control employee were called to the Strip District in March for two dogs left unattended in a vehicle.
In the process of taking the dogs to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, police say one of the dogs was severely injured. The dog, which police say was a type of pit bull, sustained multiple injuries and was immediately taken to the vet for emergency care.