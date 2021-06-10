CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh King Elementary School will be closed on Thursday.

According to Pittsburgh Public schools, a mechanical issue caused flooding in the boiler room.

All students and staff are being told to stay home on Thursday and work remotely.

They are expecting the school to reopen on Friday.