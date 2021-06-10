By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue has extended its deadline for older and disabled Pennsylvanians to apply for rebates on on rent and property taxes paid in 2020 to December 31, 2021.
Normally, the Pennsylvania deadline to apply for these rebates is June 30 but to date, funding has been available to allow all who qualify to benefit from the program, meaning it has been extended.
The rebates are available for Pennsylvanians over age 65, widows and widowers 50 and older, and people with disabilities 18 and older.
Those eligible are being encouraged to file their applications online through the commonwealth’s myPATH portal.
Previously, all applicants were required to file a paper application.
More information on eligibility and applications can be found on the myPATH portal at this link.