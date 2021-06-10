By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — The judge presiding over the trial of Sheldon Jeter has ordered extra security measures at the Beaver County Courthouse today as lawyers get ready to present opening arguments.

Jeter is charged in the shooting death of his close friend, Tyric Pugh, in May of 2020.

Pugh was found dead in the streets of Aliquippa in the spring of last year.

Investigators say they have surveillance video of Jeter’s car pulling away from the scene. They say they later found what they believe to be the murder weapon under Jeter’s bed.

Twelve jurors and four alternates for the trial were finalized on Wednesday. Opening statements are expected this morning.

The trial is expected to last several weeks.

Jeter has also been questioned in the death of his former girlfriend, Rachel DelTondo. Evidence against him in that case was presented to a grand jury; however, Jeter has not been charged in her death.

Stay with KDKA for Andy Sheehan’s continuing coverage of the Jeter trial.