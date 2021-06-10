By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We finally have a premiere date for another Pittsburgh-filmed series.
Netflix tweeted the news with some of the first-look photos for "The Chair" starring Sandra Oh, which focuses on Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, who is the chair of a prestigious university.
She becomes not only the first woman to chair the department but one of the few staff members of color.
The show will be available to stream on August 20.