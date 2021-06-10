Check out what’s coming up this SATURDAY, JUNE 12 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade:READ MORE: Man Shot Multiple Times Outside UPMC Children's Hospital
Mama Mia…It’s Pittsburgh Pizza! We’re going after the best slice in ‘tahn! Will your favorite make the cut? Then, he’s got all of Steeler’s history recorded on his arm! And, meet two local Olympians just tapped for the Tokyo games!
-Olympic Rowers from Central Catholic
-Kicking off the Fan Nation Pizza challenge (Vote on our Fan N’ation Facebook Page):
-Vincent’s vs Badamo’s AND Fiori’s vs Driftwood Oven
-Sports Spotlight: Ascend ClimbingREAD MORE: Pittsburgh Animal Care And Control Employee Facing Charges For Allegedly Severely Injuring Dog
-Skin in the Game: Greg Daniels
-UK 412-Fan’atic: Steven Wallace
-Camping World SRX Series with Allen Bestwick
-Tailgate Approved: Oram’s Donuts in Beaver Falls
Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 11 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!
Follow us for more show updates:MORE NEWS: 6-Year-Old Girl In Critical Condition After Homewood Shooting