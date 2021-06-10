By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – WalletHub ranks Pennsylvania as the third-worst state for jobs.
Pennsylvania, sitting at number 48, is only above West Virginia and Kentucky on Wallethub's "List of Best and Worst States for Jobs."
WalletHub said it compared the states against two key dimensions, job market and economic environment, giving more weight to the job market. The two dimensions were then evaluated with 35 metrics like job opportunities, unemployment rate, job security, employee benefits and even COVID-19 death rates.
South Dakota, Nebraska and Washington were ranked as the three best.
