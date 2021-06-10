CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Scott Blasey says a woman who recognized him at Eat’n Park brought him breakfast because The Clarks’ music touched her life so much.

Blasey shared the heartwarming story on social media Wednesday.

He says the woman was sitting in the booth across from him and was a Clarks fan.

“She was so appreciative of our music. She said paying for me was least [sic] she could do for all the joy we’d brought her,” Blasey wrote.

So she did, and Blasey said it made it his day.