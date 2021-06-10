By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Scott Blasey says a woman who recognized him at Eat'n Park brought him breakfast because The Clarks' music touched her life so much.
Blasey shared the heartwarming story on social media Wednesday.
He says the woman was sitting in the booth across from him and was a Clarks fan.
A woman bought my breakfast at @EatnPark this morning. She was in the booth across from me, recognized me, and had seen @theclarks many times. She was so appreciative of our music. She said paying for me was least she could do for all the joy we'd brought her. Made my day.
— Scott Blasey (@scottblasey) June 9, 2021
"She was so appreciative of our music. She said paying for me was least [sic] she could do for all the joy we'd brought her," Blasey wrote.
So she did, and Blasey said it made it his day.