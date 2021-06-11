By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) – A 14-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with the shooting death of a man in Duquesne.
The teen is facing charges in the death of 21-year-old Damont Adams, who police say was shot in the head on Ferndale Avenue in March.
According to the criminal complaint, the teen had told family members he went to buy weed from Damont, but didn’t have any money and planned on robbing him.
Police say he told family members he gave Damont fake money and contended that the other person he was with at the time then shot Damont in the back of the head.
After a search of Damont’s Facebook account, police charged the boy with criminal homicide and robbery.