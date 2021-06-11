Mama Mia…It’s Pittsburgh Pizza! For the next 3 weeks, we’re going after the best slice in ‘tahn in our first ever Fan N’ation Pizza Challenge 2021!
Here's a rundown of how it will work:
- 8-team, single-elimination (see bracket below)
- 3 rounds / weeks
- Rounds 1 & 2
- 4 pizza shops will be featured on the show in week 1, and then another 4 pizza shops will be featured on the show in week 2
- Pizza will be judged on STYLE (how the dough is tossed/stretched, how pizza is assembled, toppings, nuances, etc.); and PRESENTATION (how the pizza looks coming out of the oven, finishes, and tabletop)
- Each week, the 4 pizzas will be voted on by our Fan N’ation audience via the Fan N’ation Facebook page, resulting in one winner per week.
- (NOTE: VOTING EACH WEEK WILL OPEN BE OPEN FROM SATURDAY AT 8 PM (after the show) AND WILL END THE FOLLOWING TUESDAY AT 12 PM)
- These 2 finalists will then go on to be judged in the championship round in week 3
- Round 3 – Championship
- The final two pizzas standing will be judged for TASTE in a blind taste-test by our esteemed KDKA Pizza Club – Rich Walsh, Ken Rice, and Ray Petelin
- Rounds 1 & 2
Round 1 (Airing Sat June 12)
Round 2 (Airing Sat June 19)
Round 3 – Championship (Airing June 26)
- Winner of Social Poll from Week 1 vs Winner of Social Poll from Week 2 (judged by our KDKA Pizza Club)
The Winner of the Fan N’ation Pizza Challenge will be announced on Fan N’ation on Saturday, June 26.
With this many great contenders, it’s gonna be a toss-up! Will your favorite make the cut?
Be sure to visit our Fan N'ation Facebook page to VOTE for your favorite for the next two weeks!
Check out the mouth-watering mayhem each Saturday at 7:30 PM on KDKA / KDKA.COM / CBSN Pittsburgh App or 11 PM on Pittsburgh’s CW.