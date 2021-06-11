By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Amazon's "A League Of Their Own" series filming in Pittsburgh is looking for extras.
A casting call is out for paid background extras. They're looking for kids, teens and adults of all ethnicities.
Roles for background extras include town locals, cops, churchgoers and baseball fans. Baseball and softball players are also needed.
Filming is set to take place from mid-July through October.
You can learn more and apply here.