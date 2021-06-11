By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — All PennDOT driver license and photo centers will be closed on Friday, June 18 as the agency recognizes Juneteenth.
The holiday, which is celebrated on June 19, marks the date when slaves in Texas learned from Union soldiers that they were free under the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation. This happened in 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed and two months after Robert E. Lee had surrendered to Union troops.
PennDOT says that its online services will still be available, including renewals, scheduling and paying fees, among other services.