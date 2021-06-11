MEADOW VISTA (CBS13) — Deputies say a suspect apparently broke into a Placer County home and then took a shower, only to be confronted by the homeowner armed with a shotgun.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on June 3 just before 11 p.m., a homeowner reported that they were watching TV in a bedroom when they heard the water running.READ MORE: 'H.O.P.E House': Renovated Home Gives 3 Veterans A Place To Live As They Transition To Civilian Life
They then went to see why the water was running and noticed broken glass by their front door.
Acting quickly, the homeowner’s spouse then grabbed a shotgun and went to check the bathroom. Inside, they found 25-year-old Elk Grove resident Carrola Tiago-Freitas taking a shower.READ MORE: 'Life Isn't Perfect': Ahead Of Graduation, Pittsburgh Public Schools Students Reflect On Last 15 Months
Tiago-Freitas was held at gunpoint until deputies arrived and he was soon arrested.
Deputies believe Tiago-Freitas broke into the home by throwing a ceramic rabbit he found on the lawn through a window. For some reason, he then decided to get in the shower.MORE NEWS: Police: 32-Year-Old Man Hit, Killed By Car While Trying To Cross Parkway West To Get In Uber
Tiago-Freitas is now facing residential burglary charges.