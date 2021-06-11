PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Surprisingly, Pittsburgh saw just a trace amount of rain yesterday.

It turns out it is the perfect day to showcase just what “scattered” means.

While the airport was mainly dry for the day, other places just down the road from there saw big rain totals.

Scattered showers are expected once again today with the best chance for rain coming south of I-70.

If traveling to West Virginia be aware that they saw some huge rain totals on Thursday and will see more rain today.

West Virginia is under a Flash Flood Watch through midnight.

Western Pennsylvania will be overcast through the day with highs in the upper 70s. Noon temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Saturday and Sunday’s rain chances will drop to isolated for the afternoon.

Warm air will remain in place, allowing highs to hit the mid-80s once again.

