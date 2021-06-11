CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 63 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths in the last 48 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 29 are confirmed and 34 are probable cases.

There have been 7,222 total hospitalizations and 101,624 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,958.

