By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is major backup on the Parkway West inbound.READ MORE: 'H.O.P.E House': Renovated Home Gives 3 Veterans A Place To Live As They Transition To Civilian Life
Police say a 32-year-old man was hit and killed by a car while trying to cross inbound traffic on the Parkway West to get in an Uber on Friday. The Uber was on the right berm inbound.READ MORE: 'Life Isn't Perfect': Ahead Of Graduation, Pittsburgh Public Schools Students Reflect On Last 15 Months
Law enforcement said the driver remained on the scene and is not injured.
Traffic is being detoured and must exit at the Exit 69B off-ramp. Motorists should expect significant delays.MORE NEWS: Gov. Tom Wolf Signs Bill To Extend Pandemic Regulatory Waivers
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.