HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A new, first-of-its-kind partnership for front-line healthcare workers was announced on Thursday.
A collaboration between the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania will provide music therapy for those healthcare workers.
It will lead a pilot program that will begin in the southeastern region of Pennsylvania that will offer that service to healthcare workers.
Research has shown that this type of therapy can be an effective tool for those experiencing compassion fatigue and burnout.
Music therapy can help to lower blood pressure and promote a positive mood.