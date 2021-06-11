By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was arrested in connection with a large fight and shooting outside UPMC Children's Hospital Thursday night.
Police say 22-year-old Gerald Porter is behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail on four counts of aggravated assault and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Officials say there was a large fight outside the hospital at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday. One victim was found shot multiple times and was left in critical condition.
A second person is in stable condition. He noticed he was shot after returning home.
The fight came during a violent night in the Pittsburgh area, where six shootings left eight people injured, including a 6-year-old girl who was taken to Children’s Hospital in critical condition and a 15-year-old boy.