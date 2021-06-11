CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Missing Person, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.

READ MORE: Leaders Talk Curbing Gun Violence After Span Of Shootings In Pittsburgh Area

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

Police say Joseph Freund was seen Friday morning in the South Side Flats wearing shorts and black Timberland boots.

He is described by police as 5-foot-9 with green eyes. Call the police at 412-323-7141 with any information.

READ MORE: Police: 32-Year-Old Man Hit, Killed By Car While Trying To Cross Parkway West To Get In Uber