By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.READ MORE: Leaders Talk Curbing Gun Violence After Span Of Shootings In Pittsburgh Area
Police say Joseph Freund was seen Friday morning in the South Side Flats wearing shorts and black Timberland boots.
He is described by police as 5-foot-9 with green eyes. Call the police at 412-323-7141 with any information.READ MORE: Police: 32-Year-Old Man Hit, Killed By Car While Trying To Cross Parkway West To Get In Uber
Police detectives seek your help locating a juvenile.
Joseph Freund,14, was last seen this morning in the South Side Flats wearing shorts and boots.Freund is 5’9”, 250lbs with Green eyes. If you have information please call SVU detectives at (412)323-7141. https://t.co/JrMeyRm3lD pic.twitter.com/icmnZqK4zj
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 12, 2021MORE NEWS: Man Leads Police On Chase In Lawrence County, Tries To Escape By Jumping In River