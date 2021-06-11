By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Mt. Lebanon Police Officer Jerrod Withrow passed away at his home after battling Stage 4 colon cancer.
Withrow had served with Pittsburgh Police before joining Mt. Lebanon Police in 2014. He was a part of the South Hills Critical Incident Response Team and responded to the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018.READ MORE: Local Police Departments Raise Money For Officer Battling Cancer
“Jerrod bravely battled Stage 4 colon cancer to the end, never giving up hope and motivating all of us to stay strong alongside him. Thanks to everyone who supported him and his family as they traversed this difficult road,” Mt. Lebanon Police said.
In November of last year, several local police departments raised money in Gibsonia for Withrow’s treatment.
Mt. Lebanon Police say that Withrow was surrounded by family in the end, and he is survived by his wife and three sons.