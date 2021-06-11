By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – New Castle Police say they passed out ice cream to almost 400 kids in the city on Wednesday.
Police traveled throughout the city alongside KIM's Ice Cream Truck. Police say it gave kids the chance to meet officers and spend time with them.
The event was sponsored by NCPD Police Leading Active Youth program and organized by the department's community affairs officer. Police say the goal was to help officers "build strong positive relationships with our youth."
Officers couldn’t make it to every street, so police say they “hope to come out again and travel other streets next time.”