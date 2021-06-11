CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating two apparent shootings within the city overnight.

Both took place early on Friday morning around 3:00 a.m. near the South Side.

One sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his head.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, that man is now in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police are investigating in the Knoxville-Beltzhoover area looking into a shots fired call.

A shot spotter alert brought them to the area of Arabella Street.