By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating two apparent shootings within the city overnight.
Both took place early on Friday morning around 3:00 a.m. near the South Side.
One sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his head.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, that man is now in stable condition.
Meanwhile, police are investigating in the Knoxville-Beltzhoover area looking into a shots fired call.
A shot spotter alert brought them to the area of Arabella Street.