Butler County District Attorney, Butler Health System, Embezzlement, Pittsburgh News, Scott Roskovski, Stephanie Roskovski

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER (KDKA) – A couple that was accused of embezzling more than a million dollars from Butler Health System were sentenced to serve prison time on Thursday.

Stephanie Roskovski was the Chief Operating Officer of Butler Memorial Hospital and her husband Scott was a detective with the Butler County District Attorney’s Office.

Stephanie was sentenced to a little more than four years in prison and Scott was sentenced to two and a half years.

The couple had used a corporate credit card to pay for vacations, renovations, and other personal expenses.