By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER (KDKA) – A couple that was accused of embezzling more than a million dollars from Butler Health System were sentenced to serve prison time on Thursday.
Stephanie Roskovski was the Chief Operating Officer of Butler Memorial Hospital and her husband Scott was a detective with the Butler County District Attorney's Office.
Stephanie was sentenced to a little more than four years in prison and Scott was sentenced to two and a half years.
The couple had used a corporate credit card to pay for vacations, renovations, and other personal expenses.