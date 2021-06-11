By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EDGEWOOD (KDKA) – Allegheny County Police are currently investigating the non-fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Edgewood.
Just before 10:00 p.m. police were notified of a shooting in the 1400 block of Walnut Street. Once on the scene, they had learned a 15-year-old man had been shot while riding as a passenger in a vehicle.
His injuries were non-life-threatening and he was taken to a local hospital.
The vehicle he was riding in also had gunshot damage as well.
Allegheny County Police are asking anyone with information by calling the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
