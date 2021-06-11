PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A violent night in the Pittsburgh area left several people hurt by gunfire.

One took place outside of UPMC Children’s Hospital in Lawrenceville, another in Homewood left a six-year-old girl in critical condition, and a third happened in the city’s East Hills neighborhood.

The shootings all took place within about a four-hour period and there were several victims.

Around 10:30 on Thursday night, there was a fight outside of UPMC Children’s Hospital in Lawrenceville that led to shots fired and two people were hurt.

One man was shot several times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A second person noticed he was shot after returning home, he is in stable condition.

Then just hours before the shooting in Lawrenceville, around 6:20 p.m., a six-year-old girl was shot in Homewood.

Pittsburgh Police responded to that shooting that took place on Frankstown Avenue and found the six-year-old injured in an SUV.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

“When officers arrived, they found a juvenile female with a gunshot wound to the chest, officers were able to get that victim out of the vehicle and render aid until medics arrived, medics then transported that victim to a local hospital in critical condition,” said Maurice Matthews, Public Information Officer for Pittsburgh Public Safety. “Shouldn’t have to be a city official to know that it is heartbreaking a 6-year-old was shot.”

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the driver of the SUV was not hurt.

Investigators are working to figure out where the shooting happened and why.

Then, there was another shooting in East Hills in the 2200 block of East Hills Drive.

Police responded to the shooting around 8:15 p.m. and found evidence of a shooting.

While they investigated the scene, they were informed of a man that arrived to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

So far, no one has been charged in any of the three shootings.

Police are still investigating and searching for suspects.

They are asking anyone with information to give Pittsburgh Police a call.