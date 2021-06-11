By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania is now allowing users to file for unemployment claims over the phone.
The Pennsylvania Teleclaims system is now active, replacing the old phone filing system as part of the system-wide upgrade that launched this week.
While there are still bugs being worked out in the new online filing system, leaders are in the process of working those out.
Some users say they are seeing some errors in their payment selection options.
"Payments will continue to be made under the correct method, regardless of whether the screen shows debit, so individuals who are seeing this incorrect method listed can continue to ignore this while we resolve this issue," said Jennifer Berrier, the Acting Secretary of the Department Of Labor and Industry. "It will not affect your payment."
As of Thursday, more than 168,000 people have successfully applied for benefits using the new system.