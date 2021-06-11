By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GLENSHAW, Pa. (KDKA) – A Glenshaw man was arrested on Friday morning for participating in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

According to FBI-Pittsburgh, Robert Morss of Glenshaw is facing charges of assaulting, existing, or impeding certain officers, civil disorder, robbery of personal property of the United States, and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Morss entered the Capitol wearing tan camouflage clothing with a tactical vest, scissors tucked into the vest, tan gloves, and a red baseball hat.

When the rioters attempted to enter the Capitol, Morss grabbed an officer’s baton and attempted to rip it away.

Body camera footage captured Morss saying, “You guys are betraying us,” to Capitol Police.

Morss and other rioters climbed through a broken window into the Capitol and entered a hideaway office reserved for members of Congress but was vacant on that day.

Once Morss and other rioters entered the room, they damaged furniture, and turned over the room.

It is unknown if Morss was one of the rioters responsible for breaking the furniture and handing it to other rioters who used them to attack officers guarding the Lower West Terrace doors.

A search of financial records found that Morss took an Uber from Virginia to Washington D.C. the morning of January 6.

Morss will appear before a judge at 2:30 via video conference today.