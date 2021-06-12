By Rachel Trent, CNN
(CNN) — It may be the saddest yet cutest photo you see all weekend.READ MORE: Judge Asked To Order Arrest Of Witnesses In Triple Slaying Retrial Of Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Brother
Firefighters in Michigan rescued a baby raccoon Tuesday after it got its head stuck in a sewer cover.
Harrison Township Firefighters Local 1737 posted on Facebook that crews used multiple tools to free the animal.READ MORE: Man Sentenced For Ditching Getaway Car After 2014 Murder Of Witness In Pittsburgh Heroin Probe
The raccoon did not have any injuries, the fire station said. It did not say how the animal got stuck in the first place.
While it’s not a typical call, firefighters make these kinds of rescues more often than you may think.
Last year, California firefighters rescued a puppy that got her head stuck in the wheel of a spare tire. A few months later, firefighters in Scotland freed a fox cub from a rusty wheel with cutting equipment.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Zoo And PPG Aquarium Offering One-Time Free Admission Pass To People Vaccinated At Their Clinic
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.