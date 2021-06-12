By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As restrictions are lifted and Pittsburgh continues to open back up, Pittsburgh institutions are coming back.
On Saturday, the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh reopened to the community.
Since closing due to the pandemic, the museum has implemented changes to the exhibits in order to make it safer for everyone.
“We’re thrilled to be reopened and hopefully this exhibit might bring some comfort to folks, more than that they get to come and play in person,” said Senior Director of Design Anne Fallenkamp.
According to the museum, one of the biggest changes in place now is the timed ticketing system.
While there is some walk-up availability, guests are still encouraged to use a timed entry to guarantee they’ll be able to get inside when they want.