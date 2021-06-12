CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety calls the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day some of the deadliest for new drivers.
Filed Under:AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, Distracted Driving, Local News, Teen Drivers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new report calls the period from Memorial Day to Labor Day the 100 deadliest days for teen driving-related crashes.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Hot, Humid Conditions Continue

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety released a report on new drivers aged 16 and 17.

It found they were three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash.

READ MORE: Police Investigating Two Overnight Hazelwood Shootings

According to researchers, in the last 30 days, 17% of teen drivers they interviewed admitted to not wearing a safety belt while driving.

Nearly 47% percent of surveyed teens said that they drove over 10 miles per hour the speed limit in residential areas.

MORE NEWS: Department Of Defense To Conduct Planned Training Exercises In, Around Pittsburgh Area

And 35% of teens said that they had texted while driving.