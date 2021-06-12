CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Multiple transformers caught fire in the 1500 block of Washington Pike, causing power lines to fall and block the roadway.

Washington Pike between Raceway Plaza to Collier Town Square for “an extended period of time” according to Allegheny County.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

