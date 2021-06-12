By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh-based GNC announced a deal to start selling some of its products at Walmart.
It will start with daily vitamins and then add sports nutrition and weight management products later on.
GNC's business has been struggling for the last few years.
It filed for bankruptcy protection last summer and was later de-listed from the New York Stock Exchange.