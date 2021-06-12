By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The hot and muggy weather that we've recently been dealing will continue this weekend.
High temperatures are going to be in the mid-to-lower 80’s for this weekend, with the chance for a few storms in the afternoons.
The same will go for Monday, but temperatures will be a little cooler around 80 degrees.
We see a pattern change on Tuesday to drier and more comfortable air moving in.
Highs will be in the 70’s for a few days with sunny skies.
We climb back to 80 degrees by Friday.
