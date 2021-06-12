By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is the latest in Pittsburgh to offer a COVID-19 vaccine incentive: a free admission pass.
The Allegheny County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in a tent in front of the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.
Adults ages 18 and older will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while the Pfizer vaccine is being offered for children ages 12 to 17 years old. Health department workers will tell children and their guardians where to receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Anyone who receives the COVID-19 vaccine at this clinic will also get "one free admission pass" to the zoo.
Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium’s hours on June 19 are not affected by the clinic.