MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — From the crime strapped streets of Metropolis to gangs of green Gremlins, comic book worlds have collided at the Monroeville Convention Center for the COVID comeback of Steel City Con this weekend.

It’s one of the largest comic book conventions in the U.S.

There’s over 750 vendors and hundreds of fans making the trek for a star-studded guest list.

William Shatner, Actor, told KDKA, “I’m so glad to be here. I’m so glad to say hello to all of you and I look forward to seeing you tonight, Friday night and all day tomorrow.”

Shatner is just one on a long list of special guests.

And while his Star Trek character Captain Kirk has experienced many realms on his vast voyages through space aboard the USS Enterprise, as it turns out, Pittsburgh tops his list.

“A great football team. But, I’ve been to Mellon University. Love that university,” he said.

And he loves Zachary Quinto, the actor who plays Spock in the Star Trek reboots and happens to be a Carnegie Mellon University graduate.

“What a wonderful actor Zachary Quinto is. I admire him. He’s done a wonderful job,” Shatner told KDKA.

But perhaps one of his favorite people from Pittsburgh is his friend and travel buddy, Terry Bradshaw.

“Traveling with Terry is a circus. Are you kidding? What you see is what you get and I love what I got. He’s a great friend of mine now,” Shatner said.

Steel City Con runs through Sunday.

It’s all going down at the Monroeville Convention Center where you can also find free parking for the event.