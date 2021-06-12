By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sunday morning will be the in-person celebration for the 19th Annual Tunch and Wolf Walk For The Homeless.
Due to the pandemic, the event hosted a virtual walk and fundraising challenge that began on May 13.
The virtual walk and fundraising challenge supported the Life Of Life Rescue Mission and seeks to help women, children, men, and families that are experiencing homelessness, poverty, and addiction.
The in-person celebration will take place on Sunday morning at 11:00 a.m. and last until 2:00 p.m. on the North Shore at 400 North Shore Drive.
Those wanting to learn more or register can do so by following this link.