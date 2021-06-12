By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several people have been injured and killed with multiple others trapped after a car crashed into a building on the 1300 block of Western Avenue.
The crash was first reported around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
A public information officer told KDKA crews that they received the 911 call around 11:35 a.m. today.
There has been one person transported in critical condition, and there are multiple fatalities and injuries. Crews are still searching for people inside.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.