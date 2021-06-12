By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Three Rivers Arts Festival isn't the only show in town.
Market Square is transforming into the World Square Festival.
It launched in 2019 and is back this year.
It’s happening now and will continue throughout the weekend.
There will be food, craft vendors, and different performances.
Organizers KDKA spoke to Friday morning on PTL say it’s a celebration of Pittsburgh’s international and newcomer communities.
“Over the period of a decade, they’ve settled people from 100 countries right in our region. So we’re not necessarily saying there will be 100 countries represented, but we have a broad range of diverse folks in this region and we will have some here today,” said Feyisola Akintola, the Special Initiatives Manager of the city’s Office of Equity.
Watch Celina Pompeani’s full interview with organizers:
The event opens up today at noon and again on Sunday.
Admission is free.