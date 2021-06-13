By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PLEASANT HILLS (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for a pizza and ice cream place in Pleasant Hills.
The alert, posted on June 8, affects the Italian Village Pizza/Shake Shop on Old Clairton Road.
The health department says that the shop did not leave food in safe conditions, use proper cooling practices, manage refrigeration correctly or implemented enough handwashing.
They also mentioned that bare hands made contact with foods that were ready to eat.
The alert has not been removed as of Sunday.