By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Across the country, COVID-19 vaccination rates are slowing down.
Statewide, more than 11 million people have gotten at least one shot.
While just over 5 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, that’s only 44.1% — a far cry from the 70% needed in order for the statewide mask mandate to be dropped earlier than scheduled.
Taking a look at the efforts closer to home, Allegheny County is the only one in Southwestern Pennsylvania with at least 70% of its residents having gotten at least one shot.
Washington County is next with just over 63%, and none of the other area counties top 60%.