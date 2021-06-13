CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
While just over 5 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, that's only 44.1% -- a far cry from the 70% needed in order for the statewide mask mandate to be dropped earlier than scheduled.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Across the country, COVID-19 vaccination rates are slowing down.

Statewide, more than 11 million people have gotten at least one shot.

Taking a look at the efforts closer to home, Allegheny County is the only one in Southwestern Pennsylvania with at least 70% of its residents having gotten at least one shot.

Washington County is next with just over 63%, and none of the other area counties top 60%.