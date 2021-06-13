By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — High school is a formative time for most young adults, and usually, no matter what experiences were had, unforgettable.
This is typically why it’s such a common security question for various websites and online services.
This June, as the Class of 2021 graduates and celebrates their achievements, the FBI Pittsburgh branch is warning young people before they go posting the big news to social media.
#Scam Alert: Posting your senior picture and the name of your high school on social media may be fun, but it's also an easy way for scammers to learn the answer to a common password retrieval question. Stay safe online and don't give crooks the information they're looking for. pic.twitter.com/YhOPbXBL5N
— FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) June 13, 2021
The FBI Pittsburgh branch says that by posting the name of your high school with a picture of yourself, you make it easier for hackers and scammers to get into your accounts if you use the name of your high school as an answer to a security question.
The agency says to stay safe online and be smart about the information you share on social media platforms.