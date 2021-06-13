CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — High school is a formative time for most young adults, and usually, no matter what experiences were had, unforgettable.

This is typically why it’s such a common security question for various websites and online services.

This June, as the Class of 2021 graduates and celebrates their achievements, the FBI Pittsburgh branch is warning young people before they go posting the big news to social media.

The FBI Pittsburgh branch says that by posting the name of your high school with a picture of yourself, you make it easier for hackers and scammers to get into your accounts if you use the name of your high school as an answer to a security question.

The agency says to stay safe online and be smart about the information you share on social media platforms.