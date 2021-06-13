By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEANNETTE (KDKA) – On Sunday, the old Jeannette Memorial Hospital went up in flames but it was just part of a training exercise.READ MORE: Storms Leave More Than 16,000 Duquesne Light Customers Without Power
Firefighters from around Westmoreland County used old shipping pallets to set the fire and then went into the building to put them out.READ MORE: Tunch And Wolf Walk For The Homeless Celebration Held On The North Shore
Department leaders said training like these gives crews experience in a controlled setting.
“We get some really good hands-on training, some high heat, some high-intensity training we don’t get unless it’s a real fire,” one firefighter on the scene said.MORE NEWS: Flooding Closes Portion Of Route 51 Between Bausman And Colerain Streets
Now, the building will be knocked down and cleared for development.