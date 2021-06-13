CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
North Allegheny has now won 65 matches in a row. 
Filed Under:High School Sports, Local Sports, North Allegheny School District, North Allegheny Volleyball, PIAA, WPIAL

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNIVERSITY PARK (KDKA) — With a win in the PIAA 3A Volleyball Championships, it’s a threepeat for the North Allegheny Tigers.

North Allegheny was victorious in the championship match over Central Dauphin, capping off an undefeated 19-0 season.

When combined with the girls volleyball team at North Allegheny, the two teams have a 153-1 record dating back to the beginning of the 2017-18 season, with a combined 7 state titles.