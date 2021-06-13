By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIVERSITY PARK (KDKA) — With a win in the PIAA 3A Volleyball Championships, it’s a threepeat for the North Allegheny Tigers.
North Allegheny was victorious in the championship match over Central Dauphin, capping off an undefeated 19-0 season.
North Allegheny did it again in boys Volleyball. Another State Championship 👏👏
Pretty remarkable…and the Girls and Boys teams are a combined 153-1 since the start of the 2017-18 school year with 7 state titles between them
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) June 13, 2021
North Allegheny has now won 65 matches in a row.
When combined with the girls volleyball team at North Allegheny, the two teams have a 153-1 record dating back to the beginning of the 2017-18 season, with a combined 7 state titles.