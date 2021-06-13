By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The hot and muggy weather continues and that will fuel storms in the afternoon on Sunday.

Some storms could become severe with gusty winds and hail being the main threats.

High temperatures today will be in the mid-to-lower 80’s.

Monday should see a little less storm activity.

Temperatures will be a little cooler as well, around 80 degrees.

We see a pattern change on Tuesday to cooler and more comfortable air moving in.

Some rain chances remain Tuesday, then sunny skies are expected for the rest of the week.

Highs will be in the 70s for a few days.

We climb back to 80 degrees by Friday.

Storm chances return Saturday.

