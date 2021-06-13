CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Pittsburgh Weather, Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Severe Weather

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Pittsburgh region.

The thunderstorm watch takes effect immediately and will last through 7 p.m. Sunday night.

The National Weather Service Pittsburgh branch expects high wind gusts and potentially hail.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.