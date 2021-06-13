By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Pittsburgh region.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for the entire Pittsburgh forecast area. Stay alert for updates and possible warnings! Remember – WHEN THUNDER ROARS, HEAD INDOORS! pic.twitter.com/sDot47TsIy
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 13, 2021
The thunderstorm watch takes effect immediately and will last through 7 p.m. Sunday night.
The National Weather Service Pittsburgh branch expects high wind gusts and potentially hail.
