PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Although summer is not officially here yet, the weather has certainly felt like it with some days seeing balmy temperatures and others being outright humid.

The Atlantic hurricane season has started, and the Wolf administration is urging Pennsylvanians to plan ahead for any summer storms and extreme heat.

Pennsylvania officials say that vulnerable populations like young children, the elderly and people with outdoor professions are particularly at risk of being susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

They urge residents to know the differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

It is also advised to wear light clothes and sunscreen, drink water throughout the day, safely exercise, check on relatives, neighbors, and loved ones and keep pets’ time outdoors limited.

Though tropical storms are less frequent and usually less damaging in Pennsylvania compared to states further south, the Wolf administration says it is important to have home emergency kits on hand consisting of non-perishable food, bottled water, medications, flashlight with spare batteries, first aid kit, warm clothing and any other necessities.

These kits may be helpful and, in some cases, necessary if storms were to eliminate power for a day or several days.

Flooding can be common in Pennsylvania, so the Wolf administration recommends people in the state purchase federal flood insurance policies. These take 30 days to go into effect.

Having an evacuation plan is also suggested by officials.

More information can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website.