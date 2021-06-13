By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For nearly two decades, a pair of beloved Steelers have been giving back to the community, and today, it was a celebration of the 19th annual Tunch & Wolf Walk For The Homeless.
Organizers say it started when both Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley were serving dinner at the shelter years ago.
"Thirty-five years ago, Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley were playing for the Steelers, and they came down to the mission to volunteer, and as Tunch often says, once he walked through the doors of the mission he's never been the same," said Director of Development Doug Smith. "From that day forward, the two of them have been using their influence to serve and benefit the homeless men, women, and children of this city."
The goal for 2021 was to raise $100,000.