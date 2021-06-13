CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Other local organizations assisted in the event.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — School is out for thousands of students here in Pittsburgh.

On Saturday, the city wanted to make sure they were safe with Youth Bike Safety Day.

The event, held in Highland Park, taught them about safe routes to take to school and what to watch out for as they ride.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto even made an appearance at the event, and Pittsburgh Police demonstrated the importance of helmet safety.