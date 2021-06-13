By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — School is out for thousands of students here in Pittsburgh.
On Saturday, the city wanted to make sure they were safe with Youth Bike Safety Day.
The event, held in Highland Park, taught them about safe routes to take to school and what to watch out for as they ride.

This morning, Mayor @billpeduto joined @PghDOMI for a Youth Bike Safety Day at the Bud Harris Cycling Track in #Pittsburgh's Highland Park.
The event included safety demonstrations, helmet giveaways, bicycle activities, & more for children & families! pic.twitter.com/SZfqHQ3Gf2
— Office of the Mayor (@TheNextPGH) June 12, 2021
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto even made an appearance at the event, and Pittsburgh Police demonstrated the importance of helmet safety.